A combined force of narcotics officials, food and drugs officials and military personal raided drug rehabilitation centre at a temple in Nakhon Nayok province on Thursday (Sept 7) and arrested a former abbot and his assistant for allegedly selling narcotics-laced medication to drug addicts.

The two suspects were identified as Suwanchote Imsamai, 43, and Suwan Wongsricha, 61, formerly Phra Khru Opasthamchote, abbot of Wat Khao Permsawang in Nakhon Nayok.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS