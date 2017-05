Visitors to Koh Chang in Trat province are warned of danger from flash flood and landslide as the island resort is bracing for increasing rains from middle of this month.

The warning was issued by Koh Chang district chief officer Kamthon Wehon after meeting village headmen, local administration officials and local community leaders to get them prepared for the upcoming rainy season in the island resort district.

