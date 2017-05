CHONBURI — A woman struck by a car as she crossed a road while talking on the phone in dramatic footage circulated online has died, police said Thursday.

Sudchada Buripia, 40, was seen talking on her mobile phone while crossing a four-lane road in the Si Racha district of Chonburi province on Wednesday when she was struck by a car and sent flying through the air.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Sasiwan Mokkhasen,

Khaosod English