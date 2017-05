PHITSANULOK-A British man was found floating dead in the Nan River in this northern province on Thursday morning and police were investigating the cause of his death.

The 74-year-old man (whose name was withheld pending notification of his relatives) was found in the river behind Wat Tha Maprang temple in Muang district by local residents at around 9.30am, said Pol Capt Anuwat Wattanakarun, a duty officer at Muang police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHINNAWAT SINGHA,

BANGKOK POST