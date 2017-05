A four-year old girl died when she accidentally fell into an open gutter at an Uah-Arthorn housing estate in Krathumban district of Samut Sakhon on Wednesday night.

The incident was reported to Krathumban district police by Mr Ratchanon Boon-ngam and Ms Supamas Chan-in, parents of the victim, Yosida Boon-ngarm.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS