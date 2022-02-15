AIS to Compensate Customers Affected by Service Disruption









BANGKOK, Feb 15 (TNA) – The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) ordered Advanced Info Service (AIS) to explain the one-hour-long disruption of its mobile phone and internet services on Valentine’s Day as the company will compensate customers for the incident.

The mobile phone and internet connection of AIS customers was out of service in some areas from 7.30am to 8.30am yesterday. The incident made the top Twitter hashtag in the country.

