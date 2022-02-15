February 15, 2022

AIS to Compensate Customers Affected by Service Disruption

26 mins ago TN
AIS Advanced Info Service Plc

AIS Advanced Info Service Plc. Photo: AIS.




BANGKOK, Feb 15 (TNA) – The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) ordered Advanced Info Service (AIS) to explain the one-hour-long disruption of its mobile phone and internet services on Valentine’s Day as the company will compensate customers for the incident.

The mobile phone and internet connection of AIS customers was out of service in some areas from 7.30am to 8.30am yesterday. The incident made the top Twitter hashtag in the country.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Acrylic shields installed at the hospital to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus in Thailand

Medical Bills Related To COVID Treatments Still Covered Despite Universal Coverage withdrawal

13 mins ago TN
The Covid -19 vaccine AstraZeneca being transported to a temperature control warehouse.

Thailand to donate 3.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to six countries

23 hours ago TN
Wat Phra That Doi Saket in Chiang Mai

Alcohol sales ban for incoming Makha Bucha day

23 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Intel logo

Intel thinks it’s cracked energy efficiency with its blockchain chip

3 mins ago TN
Ambulances of HRH Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Medical Centre in Nakhon Nayok Province

Two men shot dead in Nakhon Nayok, TAO chairman wounded

8 mins ago TN
Acrylic shields installed at the hospital to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus in Thailand

Medical Bills Related To COVID Treatments Still Covered Despite Universal Coverage withdrawal

13 mins ago TN
AIS Advanced Info Service Plc

AIS to Compensate Customers Affected by Service Disruption

26 mins ago TN
Thai villages locked down after people contracted COVID-19

Korat village locked down after family reunion

35 mins ago TN