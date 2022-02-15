February 15, 2022

Korat village locked down after family reunion

33 mins ago TN
Thai villages locked down after people contracted COVID-19

Thai villages locked down after people contracted COVID-19. Photo: Department of Public Relations / Prachatai / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A village in Sida district has been placed under lockdown after 22 people were found to have been infected with Covid-19 following a family reunion.

Ban Tan, the Moo 7 village in tambon Phon Thong, was closed off from 6pm on Monday until 6pm on Feb 23 under an order signed on Monday by district chief Kanitthee Sunthornket after a meeting of the provincial communicable disease committee.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Terminal 21 Korat Atrium

Merit-making ceremony for victims of Korat mass shooting

6 days ago TN
A temple in Ubolratana District, Khon Kae

Temple in Khon Kaen closed by COVID

7 days ago TN
Thai Smile A320-232 (HS-TXN) landing at Khon Kaen Airport

Khon Kaen airport reopens after Saturday night flight cancellations

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Intel logo

Intel thinks it’s cracked energy efficiency with its blockchain chip

2 mins ago TN
Ambulances of HRH Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Medical Centre in Nakhon Nayok Province

Two men shot dead in Nakhon Nayok, TAO chairman wounded

6 mins ago TN
Acrylic shields installed at the hospital to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus in Thailand

Medical Bills Related To COVID Treatments Still Covered Despite Universal Coverage withdrawal

12 mins ago TN
AIS Advanced Info Service Plc

AIS to Compensate Customers Affected by Service Disruption

25 mins ago TN
Thai villages locked down after people contracted COVID-19

Korat village locked down after family reunion

33 mins ago TN