Korat village locked down after family reunion
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A village in Sida district has been placed under lockdown after 22 people were found to have been infected with Covid-19 following a family reunion.
Ban Tan, the Moo 7 village in tambon Phon Thong, was closed off from 6pm on Monday until 6pm on Feb 23 under an order signed on Monday by district chief Kanitthee Sunthornket after a meeting of the provincial communicable disease committee.
