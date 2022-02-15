Korat village locked down after family reunion









NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A village in Sida district has been placed under lockdown after 22 people were found to have been infected with Covid-19 following a family reunion.

Ban Tan, the Moo 7 village in tambon Phon Thong, was closed off from 6pm on Monday until 6pm on Feb 23 under an order signed on Monday by district chief Kanitthee Sunthornket after a meeting of the provincial communicable disease committee.

