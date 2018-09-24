Korat villagers need treatment after dining on rabid cow





Officials on Monday urged about 50 residents of a Nakhon Ratchasima village to get rabies shots quickly after the beef they ate turned out to have come from a rabid cow.

The cow in Moo 11, Sida district, died of an unknown cause on September 13. Its head was removed to be tested and the owner was told to bury the carcass.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article