A Oxen in a rice farm in Isan, Thailand
Isan

Korat villagers need treatment after dining on rabid cow

By TN / September 24, 2018

Officials on Monday urged about 50 residents of a Nakhon Ratchasima village to get rabies shots quickly after the beef they ate turned out to have come from a rabid cow.

The cow in Moo 11, Sida district, died of an unknown cause on September 13. Its head was removed to be tested and the owner was told to bury the carcass.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close