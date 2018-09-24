Korat villagers need treatment after dining on rabid cow

Officials on Monday urged about 50 residents of a Nakhon Ratchasima village to get rabies shots quickly after the beef they ate turned out to have come from a rabid cow.
The cow in Moo 11, Sida district, died of an unknown cause on September 13. Its head was removed to be tested and the owner was told to bury the carcass.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.