Russian scientists plan to bring woolly mammoths back

By TN / September 24, 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net – There are plans for scientists in Russia to attempt to bring woolly mammoths back from extinction.

It might all sound a bit like Jurassic Park but it’s a serious project, BBC says.

Experiments will involve searching for and studying whole cells in the remains of well-preserved ancient animals, such as mammoths, to see if it is possible to clone them after they’ve become extinct.

