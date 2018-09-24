Russian scientists plan to bring woolly mammoths back

PanARMENIAN.Net – There are plans for scientists in Russia to attempt to bring woolly mammoths back from extinction.
It might all sound a bit like Jurassic Park but it’s a serious project, BBC says.
Experiments will involve searching for and studying whole cells in the remains of well-preserved ancient animals, such as mammoths, to see if it is possible to clone them after they’ve become extinct.
