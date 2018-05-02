Japanese Roller Coaster Glitch Leaves Riders Hanging 100 Feet in the Air

A total of 64 passengers aboard the Flying Dinosaur roller coaster at Osaka’s Universal Studios Japan were left hanging ‒ literally ‒ for roughly two hours on Tuesday after the ride’s emergency stop was activated by operators.

According to local media reports, the ride was halted around 4:45 p.m. local time after the emergency system was triggered by a motor-regulating device on the tracks. Passengers riding on the Jurassic Park-themed coaster were then left dangling some 100 feet above the ground on the track. (Yikes!)

Sputnik International