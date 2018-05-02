Wednesday, May 2, 2018
Public Health Min expects dengue virus infections to be higher this year

Public Health Min expects dengue virus infections to be higher this year

Aedes aegypti mosquito, one of the transmitters Zika virus
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 2nd May 2018 (NNT)-The Ministry of Public Health has instructed its local offices nationwide to urge people to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds, to prevent a dengue fever outbreak as Thailand begins easing into the rainy season.

According to the Department of Disease Control, more than 7,500 people have been infected with dengue virus since the beginning of this year with the majority of patients in the South of Thailand.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN
