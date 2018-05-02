Israel prepares for possible attack by Iran

Israel has put its forces on alert mainly on the northern front with Syria and Lebanon fearing a possible Iranian attack in revenge for the Israeli bombing of the Iranian drone base in Syria where several senior commanders were killed, Arabi21.com reported on Sunday.

Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said that the Israeli army commissioned a large number of monitoring units in the occupied Golan Heights to maintain surveillance on the cameras and radar systems and to remain in contact with soldiers on the ground in order to remain ready for any Iranian response.

“Israel is waiting for a possible Iranian attack in the Golan Heights or any other places in the world in response to striking the T-4 base,” Israel’s Haaretz said.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor