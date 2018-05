PHUKET: The surfacing of a submarine off the west coast of Phuket yesterday (April 29) has caused a stir online, with people posting comments in belief that the submarine was one that Thailand bought from China.

The video was posted online by Thanapot Meeboonkit, who said he did not record the video himself. Instead, he asked readers to credit the actual person who took the video, but failed to name the person.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News