Police reminder that law violating cabs will be punished

BANGKOK, 3rd January 2018 (NNT) – Tourist Police are maintaining stringent safety measures for citizens returning to Bangkok from New Year celebrations, reminding all that taxis that deny passengers or refuse to turn on their meter are violating the law.

Deputy Commander of the Tourist Police Division, Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal has led his officers, immigration police and representatives of Don Mueang Airport in inspecting Mo Chit Bus Terminal, as it receives returning holidaymakers. The focus of their tour was to remind cab drivers that they must accept passengers, turn on their meters during trips and serve as good hosts.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand