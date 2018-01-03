DACSEE comes to Thailand!

Setting a new benchmark for the global ride-hailing industry, the Decentralized Alternative Cabs Serving & Empowering Everyone (DACSEE) ridesharing platform was launched recently in Bangkok by Mr. Alexander von Kaldenberg (second from right), CEO of DACSEE, and ML Nuttapon Devakul (third from left), CEO of DMD Technology Co., Ltd., DACSEE’s localization and integration partner in Thailand, along with Mr. Chiew Shan, Lim (second from left) and Mr. William Gallo (left), DACSEE’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer, respectively.

Also seen congratulating the DACSEE and DMD Technology top management were, Ms. Umduean Malakul, (third from right), President of Chantorn Charatsri Yugula Foundation, and well-known celebrity, Mr. Dome Pakorn Lam (right).

In stark contrast with the world market leaders, DACSEE’s open and decentralized design allows for transparent and enforceable social and economic benefits for all parties involved, from regulators at the highest levels of government to the dedicated taxi drivers on the road each day.

-TN