Sek Loso’s drug test comes up positive for methamphetamine

Urine test conducted on the controversial rocker Sek Loso by the Police General Hospital confirmed positive to methamphetamine, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau Pol Lt Gen Charnthep Sesavej , disclosed on Wednesday (Jan 3).

He said the Institute of Forensic Science has reported the urine test result for Sek Loso or Seksan Sukphimai confirmed positive to methamphetamine in the form of crystal meth or ice, and Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly known as ecstasy.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS