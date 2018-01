PHUKET: A whopping 78% of respondents to an online poll have called for police and other officials who assist in enforcing traffic laws to recognise tourists’ driver’s licenses issued in their home countries.

The issue came to a head last month as Phuket entered its tourism peak season, when more tourists started landing on the island ahead of the region’s busiest time of the year.

