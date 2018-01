CHIANG MAI, 3 January 2018 (NNT) – Locals in Thailand’s Chiang Mai province came out to see the supermoon last night, when it came particularly close to the Earth.

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) organized a moon-gazing activity at Sirindhorn Astro Park to encourage people to come out and watch the largest moon of the year.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

National News Bureau