February 18, 2022

Giant demolition order posted at B20m resort in Kanchanaburi

River Kwai Jungle Rafts in Kanchanaburi

River Kwai Jungle Rafts in Kanchanaburi. Photo: el captain / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




KANCHANABURI: National park authorities on Friday posted a huge demolition notice at a 20-million-baht resort that encroaches on Sri Nakarin Dam National Park in Sri Sawat district.

Niphon Chamnongsirisak, director of the Protected Area Regional Office 3 (Ban Pong), on Friday assigned 15 officials from Srinakarin Dam National Park to put up the giant sign at the resort beside Srinakarin Dam in Hat Taeng village of tambon Dan Mae Chalaeb in Sri Sawat district. The owner has 30 days to comply. The resort was not named.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarat Chongcharoen
BANGKOK POST

River Kwai Jungle Rafts in Kanchanaburi

