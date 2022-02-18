Giant demolition order posted at B20m resort in Kanchanaburi
KANCHANABURI: National park authorities on Friday posted a huge demolition notice at a 20-million-baht resort that encroaches on Sri Nakarin Dam National Park in Sri Sawat district.
Niphon Chamnongsirisak, director of the Protected Area Regional Office 3 (Ban Pong), on Friday assigned 15 officials from Srinakarin Dam National Park to put up the giant sign at the resort beside Srinakarin Dam in Hat Taeng village of tambon Dan Mae Chalaeb in Sri Sawat district. The owner has 30 days to comply. The resort was not named.
Piyarat Chongcharoen
BANGKOK POST
