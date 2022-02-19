Bombing injures 4 in Yala, assistant village headman slain in Pattani









A roadside bombing injured four police officers in Yala province on Friday night, while an assistant village headman was shot dead in Pattani province on the same night, police said.

In Yala’s Raman district, a bomb hidden on the roadside near a railway track exploded when patrol officers on two pickup trucks arrived around 8.35pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat

BANGKOK POST

