February 19, 2022

Bombing injures 4 in Yala, assistant village headman slain in Pattani

55 mins ago TN
Muslims in restless Yala, Southern Thailand

Muslims in restless Yala, Southern Thailand. Photo: Päivi & Santeri Kannisto.




A roadside bombing injured four police officers in Yala province on Friday night, while an assistant village headman was shot dead in Pattani province on the same night, police said.

In Yala’s Raman district, a bomb hidden on the roadside near a railway track exploded when patrol officers on two pickup trucks arrived around 8.35pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Speedboat off Koh Samed island

Contamination Found at 2 Locations in Rayong Sea

3 days ago TN
State Railway of Thailand's GE CM22-7i locomotive

Train hits trailer on railway crossing in Nakhon Si Thammarat

5 days ago TN
Yaha District in Yala, southern Thailand

Two wounded by bomb, gunshots in Yala

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Pickup truck in Thailand

One killed, 17 hurt in pickup truck crash in Chai Nat

13 mins ago TN
Thai fishing boat leaving Phuket harbour

Thailand creates special unit to tackle illegal fishing

23 mins ago TN
Thai Parliament, House of Representatives

Story of Thai policeman in exile and victims of human trafficking revealed in parliament

40 mins ago TN
Muslims in restless Yala, Southern Thailand

Bombing injures 4 in Yala, assistant village headman slain in Pattani

55 mins ago TN
River Kwai Jungle Rafts in Kanchanaburi

Giant demolition order posted at B20m resort in Kanchanaburi

21 hours ago TN