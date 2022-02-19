Story of Thai policeman in exile and victims of human trafficking revealed in parliament









Pol Maj-Gen Paween Pongsirin, former deputy commissioner of the 8th Provincial Police Bureau, who led an investigation into a Rohingya human trafficking network over six years ago, said last night that he feels relieved after his side of the story was revealed in parliament, by Move Forward MP Rangsiman Rome, during the general debate yesterday.

Currently living in exile in Australia, after escaping with his life more than six years ago, Pol Maj-Gen Paween led an investigation into human trafficking activities in Thailand’s southern border provinces. His work led to the arrest and prosecution of 75 suspects, including three army officers and one naval officer. A few others, including an army lieutenant general, who was then a special advisor to the Royal Thai Army, later surrendered and were eventually indicted.

