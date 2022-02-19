Thailand creates special unit to tackle illegal fishing









Thailand’s police established a special task force to monitor and control the fishing industry and stop illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in the territorial waters.

According to the deputy director of the Thai Police, the unit will have around 100 officers who will actively investigate the fishing industry in 22 coastal provinces to ensure that their commercial operations comply with the laws and fight human trafficking.

The Royal Thai Police have announced a national operation to inspect fishing vessels across the country, in an attempt to suppress illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in Thailand. See more: https://t.co/Mry5moSQbG#Thailand #IUU #Fishing #Police #ตกปลา #ตำรวจ pic.twitter.com/AeYFKotzwP — NBT WORLD News (@NBTWORLDNews) February 6, 2022

The Royal Thai Police will start by investigating thousands of commercial fishing boats that have registered with the Fisheries Department and will get their licenses in February and March, he said.

Deputy Director of the Thai National Police Lt. Gen. Surachet Hakpal said the task force will help improve Thailand’s monitoring, control and surveillance capacity against illegal fishing and human trafficking.

-Thailand News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





