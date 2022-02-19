February 19, 2022

Thailand creates special unit to tackle illegal fishing

18 mins ago
Thai fishing boat leaving Phuket harbour

Thai fishing boat leaving Phuket harbour. Photo: Duncan Wilson.




Thailand’s police established a special task force to monitor and control the fishing industry and stop illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in the territorial waters.

According to the deputy director of the Thai Police, the unit will have around 100 officers who will actively investigate the fishing industry in 22 coastal provinces to ensure that their commercial operations comply with the laws and fight human trafficking.

The Royal Thai Police will start by investigating thousands of commercial fishing boats that have registered with the Fisheries Department and will get their licenses in February and March, he said.

Deputy Director of the Thai National Police Lt. Gen. Surachet Hakpal said the task force will help improve Thailand’s monitoring, control and surveillance capacity against illegal fishing and human trafficking.

-Thailand News

