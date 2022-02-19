One killed, 17 hurt in pickup truck crash in Chai Nat









A woman was killed and 17 other people injured when a pickup truck carrying migrant workers crashed into another pickup truck carrying likay performers in Chai Nat province in the early hours of Saturday.

The crash occurred at Khung Samphao intersection on Phaholyothin Road in Manorom district around 2am, Thai media reported.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





