February 19, 2022

One killed, 17 hurt in pickup truck crash in Chai Nat

8 mins ago TN
Pickup truck in Thailand

Pickup truck in Thailand. Image: Wikimedia.




A woman was killed and 17 other people injured when a pickup truck carrying migrant workers crashed into another pickup truck carrying likay performers in Chai Nat province in the early hours of Saturday.

The crash occurred at Khung Samphao intersection on Phaholyothin Road in Manorom district around 2am, Thai media reported.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

River Kwai Jungle Rafts in Kanchanaburi

Giant demolition order posted at B20m resort in Kanchanaburi

21 hours ago TN
Buddha statues

Nakhon Nayok Temple Searched for Abbot’s Suspected Theft

21 hours ago TN
Crab-eating macaque in Lopburi

Dozens of boxed, bagged macaques found in Saraburi

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Pickup truck in Thailand

One killed, 17 hurt in pickup truck crash in Chai Nat

8 mins ago TN
Thai fishing boat leaving Phuket harbour

Thailand creates special unit to tackle illegal fishing

18 mins ago TN
Thai Parliament, House of Representatives

Story of Thai policeman in exile and victims of human trafficking revealed in parliament

35 mins ago TN
Muslims in restless Yala, Southern Thailand

Bombing injures 4 in Yala, assistant village headman slain in Pattani

50 mins ago TN
River Kwai Jungle Rafts in Kanchanaburi

Giant demolition order posted at B20m resort in Kanchanaburi

21 hours ago TN