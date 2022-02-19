One killed, 17 hurt in pickup truck crash in Chai Nat
A woman was killed and 17 other people injured when a pickup truck carrying migrant workers crashed into another pickup truck carrying likay performers in Chai Nat province in the early hours of Saturday.
The crash occurred at Khung Samphao intersection on Phaholyothin Road in Manorom district around 2am, Thai media reported.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
