More than 50 crocodiles seized from farm in Banglamung
A Chinese man and a Thai woman have been arrested at a crocodile farm in Banglamung, resulting in more than 50 crocodiles being seized for allegedly not having proper licenses for the reptiles.
Yesterday, (February 18th), a team from the Nongprue Police, Immigration Police, and officers from the Thai Fisheries Department inspected a crocodile farm in the Nong Plalai sub-district.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!