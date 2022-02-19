February 19, 2022

More than 50 crocodiles seized from farm in Banglamung

2 mins ago
Siamese Crocodile

Siamese Crocodile. Photo: SuperJew.




A Chinese man and a Thai woman have been arrested at a crocodile farm in Banglamung, resulting in more than 50 crocodiles being seized for allegedly not having proper licenses for the reptiles.

Yesterday, (February 18th), a team from the Nongprue Police, Immigration Police, and officers from the Thai Fisheries Department inspected a crocodile farm in the Nong Plalai sub-district.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News

