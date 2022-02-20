Singer Setha Sirachaya dies of cancer, aged 77
Singer Setha Sirachaya of The Impossibles has died of lung cancer. He was 77.
Puttida Sirachaya posted an Instagram image with a short message reading 4.42 and a dim sky to send a message that his father had died. The number was believed to be the time that one of the country’s greatest-ever singers passed away.
