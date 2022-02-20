February 20, 2022

Singer Setha Sirachaya dies of cancer, aged 77

31 mins ago TN
Thai singer and guitarist Setha Sirachaya. Lead singer of The Impossibles

Thai singer and guitarist Setha Sirachaya. Lead singer of The Impossibles. Photo: Setha Sirachaya / Facebook.




Singer Setha Sirachaya of The Impossibles has died of lung cancer. He was 77.

Puttida Sirachaya posted an Instagram image with a short message reading 4.42 and a dim sky to send a message that his father had died. The number was believed to be the time that one of the country’s greatest-ever singers passed away.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Video: VLVVinyl / Youtube

