Singer Setha Sirachaya dies of cancer, aged 77

Thai singer and guitarist Setha Sirachaya. Lead singer of The Impossibles. Photo: Setha Sirachaya / Facebook.









Singer Setha Sirachaya of The Impossibles has died of lung cancer. He was 77.

Puttida Sirachaya posted an Instagram image with a short message reading 4.42 and a dim sky to send a message that his father had died. The number was believed to be the time that one of the country’s greatest-ever singers passed away.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Video: VLVVinyl / Youtube

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





