February 20, 2022

Big-bike confiscated and rider fined for dangerous driving in Bangkok

18 mins ago
Thanon Yaowarat (Chinatown) in Bangkok

Thanon Yaowarat (Chinatown) in Bangkok. Photo: yeowatzup.




A motorcyclist has had his Harley Davidson bike confiscated and been fined 5,300 baht by Pathumwan district court in Bangkok for dangerous driving.

The 27-year old rider, whose name was not disclosed by the Plabplachai 2 police, was reported by witnesses as having stood on the bike’s seat as he rode along Yaowarat Road in the Chinatown area on the night of February 13th.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

