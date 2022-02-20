Big-bike confiscated and rider fined for dangerous driving in Bangkok









A motorcyclist has had his Harley Davidson bike confiscated and been fined 5,300 baht by Pathumwan district court in Bangkok for dangerous driving.

The 27-year old rider, whose name was not disclosed by the Plabplachai 2 police, was reported by witnesses as having stood on the bike’s seat as he rode along Yaowarat Road in the Chinatown area on the night of February 13th.

