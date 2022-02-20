Majority say Prayut should dissolve House now: poll

PM Prayut meet with cabinet members and medical advisors to receive the latest reports on the situation of the COVID-19 epidemic in Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.









A majority of people want Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to dissolve the House of Representatives as soon as possible now that the government has become unstable, but doubt he will do so, according to the result of a survey by National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted by telephone interviews on Feb 14-17 with 1,313 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to compile their opinions on the possibility of Gen Prayut dissolving the House of Representatives.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

