COVID Not Medical Emergency Anymore









BANGKOK, Feb 17 (TNA) – COVID-19 is not a medical emergency anymore due to changing situations but the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients (UCEP) is available for COVID-19 patients with underlying illnesses, according to the permanent secretary for health.

Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, the permanent secretary of the Public Health Ministry, said that as the number of COVID-19 patients who needed hospital admission was small, COVID-19 was not considered as a medical emergency any longer. Only about 700 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital for the time being, he said.

Full article: tna.mcot.netTNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





