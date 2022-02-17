February 17, 2022

COVID Not Medical Emergency Anymore

13 hours ago TN
Toyota Commuter ambulance at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Toyota Commuter ambulance at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




BANGKOK, Feb 17 (TNA) – COVID-19 is not a medical emergency anymore due to changing situations but the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients (UCEP) is available for COVID-19 patients with underlying illnesses, according to the permanent secretary for health.

Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, the permanent secretary of the Public Health Ministry, said that as the number of COVID-19 patients who needed hospital admission was small, COVID-19 was not considered as a medical emergency any longer. Only about 700 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital for the time being, he said.

Full article: tna.mcot.netTNA

