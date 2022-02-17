February 17, 2022

Opposition MP Seripisut says Prayut unfit to stay on

14 hours ago TN
Prayut visits Sukhothai to inspect flood situation

Prayut visits Sukhothai to inspect flood situation. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




The opposition Thai Liberal party leader, Pol Gen Seripisut Temiyavet, said today that the government has completely failed in political reform, lacks the sincerity needed to lead political reform, and cited several examples of tainted politicians managing to get elected to parliament, only to be stripped of their parliamentary status later and rampant money politics.

Taking to the floor after opposition leader Chonlanan Srikaew, Seripisut said that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha now looks like a man who is completely exhausted, physically and mentally, is barely capable of standing up and remains ill-equipped, despite his almost eight years in the position.

Full article: thaipbsworld.comt

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Toyota Commuter ambulance at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

COVID Not Medical Emergency Anymore

13 hours ago TN
The Baiyoke II Tower, Ratchaprarop Road, Ratchathewi, Bangkok

Bangkok’s name will be officially changed to Krung Thep Maha Nakhon

2 days ago TN
Acrylic shields installed at the hospital to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus in Thailand

Medical Bills Related To COVID Treatments Still Covered Despite Universal Coverage withdrawal

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai policeman in Pattaya

Pattaya Police to interview parents further in drowning death of 2-year-old boy at villa swimming pool on Valentine’s day

13 hours ago TN
Klang Plaza Korat

Korat girl, 17, charged with strangling her grandmother, dumping her body

13 hours ago TN
Toyota Commuter ambulance at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

COVID Not Medical Emergency Anymore

13 hours ago TN
Prayut visits Sukhothai to inspect flood situation

Opposition MP Seripisut says Prayut unfit to stay on

14 hours ago TN
The Baiyoke Tower II in Ratchathewi District, Bangkok

Bangkok Governor Waits for Official Change of City Name

14 hours ago TN