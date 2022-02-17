Opposition MP Seripisut says Prayut unfit to stay on









The opposition Thai Liberal party leader, Pol Gen Seripisut Temiyavet, said today that the government has completely failed in political reform, lacks the sincerity needed to lead political reform, and cited several examples of tainted politicians managing to get elected to parliament, only to be stripped of their parliamentary status later and rampant money politics.

Taking to the floor after opposition leader Chonlanan Srikaew, Seripisut said that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha now looks like a man who is completely exhausted, physically and mentally, is barely capable of standing up and remains ill-equipped, despite his almost eight years in the position.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

