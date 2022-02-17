Bangkok Governor Waits for Official Change of City Name

The Baiyoke Tower II in in the Ratchathewi District Bangkok, second tallest building in Thailand. Photo: pxhere.









BANGKOK, Feb 17 (TNA) – Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said he was waiting for the official announcement of the new name of Bangkok and foreigners might not be familiar with the new name, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, right away.

Commenting on the new name by the Royal Society, Pol Gen Aswin said names were abstract and actually Krung Thep Maha Nakhon should not be considered as a new name because it had been known as the official name of Bangkok for a long time but had not been officially announced yet.

