February 17, 2022

Bangkok Governor Waits for Official Change of City Name

14 hours ago TN
The Baiyoke Tower II in Ratchathewi District, Bangkok

The Baiyoke Tower II in in the Ratchathewi District Bangkok, second tallest building in Thailand. Photo: pxhere.




BANGKOK, Feb 17 (TNA) – Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said he was waiting for the official announcement of the new name of Bangkok and foreigners might not be familiar with the new name, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, right away.

Commenting on the new name by the Royal Society, Pol Gen Aswin said names were abstract and actually Krung Thep Maha Nakhon should not be considered as a new name because it had been known as the official name of Bangkok for a long time but had not been officially announced yet.

Full article: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Baggage claim at Suvarnabhumi airport

Brazilians arrested, cocaine worth B46.5m seized at Suvarnabhumi airport

2 days ago TN
Inside a train of Bangkok's MRT Blue Line

Some Bangkok Metro Lines To Pilot Common Ticketing This April

2 days ago TN
Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok and the elevated Don Mueang Tollway

Barrier-Free Expressway Service Starts

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai policeman in Pattaya

Pattaya Police to interview parents further in drowning death of 2-year-old boy at villa swimming pool on Valentine’s day

13 hours ago TN
Klang Plaza Korat

Korat girl, 17, charged with strangling her grandmother, dumping her body

13 hours ago TN
Toyota Commuter ambulance at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

COVID Not Medical Emergency Anymore

13 hours ago TN
Prayut visits Sukhothai to inspect flood situation

Opposition MP Seripisut says Prayut unfit to stay on

14 hours ago TN
The Baiyoke Tower II in Ratchathewi District, Bangkok

Bangkok Governor Waits for Official Change of City Name

14 hours ago TN