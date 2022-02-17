February 17, 2022

Dozens of boxed, bagged macaques found in Saraburi

14 hours ago
Crab-eating macaque in Lopburi

Crab-eating macaque in Lopburi. Photo: Chris huh. CC BY-SA 3.0.




Thirty macaques restrained in sealed bags and boxes were found in an unoccupied building in Saraburi province police believe was used by wildlife traffickers to evade vehicle searches at a nearby checkpoint.

Police raided the building in Phra Phuttabat district in the small hours of Thursday after being alerted by passing motorist Phirom Phranavee, who reported hearing the animal’s loud screeches as she drove by the place with her younger sister.

Full article: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS





