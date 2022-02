PRACHIN BURI: Police have arrested some 70 people for allegedly running a call centre scam, with over 200 million baht in monthly circulation.

Prachin Buri police together with the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) searched a dormitory in tambon Tha Tum of Si Maha Phot district on Wednesday. They were acting on a report that the place was being used as an operation centre for a phone scam gang.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Manit Sanubboon

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts