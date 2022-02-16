Bangkok’s name will be officially changed to Krung Thep Maha Nakhon
Thailand’s Office of the Royal Society (ORST) has announced the change of the official name of Thailand’s capital, from “Bangkok” to “Krung Thep Maha Nakhon”. The name “Bangkok” will, however, still be recognised by officials.
The Thai cabinet approved the change, in principle, yesterday (Tuesday) and the new official name will not come into effect until it is vetted by a committee in charge of scrutinising all draft bills, with additional observations from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
