February 16, 2022

Contamination Found at 2 Locations in Rayong Sea

7 mins ago TN
Speedboat off Koh Samed island

Speedboat off Koh Samed island. Photo: Thailand News.




RAYONG, Feb 15 (TNA) – The Pollution Control Center in the eastern province found contamination at two of six locations where its officials earlier collected seawater samples off Mae Ramphueng beach in Muang district on Feb 3 and 4 following crude oil leakage late last month.

The center stated that the contamination was off Ban Sabai Sabai Resort and Lan Hin Khao beach. It found unsafe levels of hydrocarbons which are carcinogenic.

TNA

TN

