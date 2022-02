Three Brazilians have been arrested on arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport and 15.5 kilogrammes of cocaine, worth about 46.5 million baht, seized from their luggage.

The suspects, two men and one woman, had arrived from Brazil on two flights on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

