Some Bangkok Metro Lines To Pilot Common Ticketing This April
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) said the long-anticipated common transportation ticketing system will finally be piloted across the three metro systems in Bangkok from April.
The office said the common transportation ticketing system will be rolled out for the MRT Blue Line, the MRT Purple Line, and the SRT Red Line services. This new system is based on the EMV contactless payment platforms. It is similar to credit and debit cards.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand