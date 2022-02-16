February 16, 2022

Barrier-Free Expressway Service Starts

33 mins ago TN
Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok and the elevated Don Mueang Tollway

Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok and the elevated Don Mueang Tollway. Photo: Mx. Granger. CC0 1.0.




BANGKOK, Feb 15 (TNA) – The Highways Department will start its full-scale system of barrier-free expressway toll collection called M-Flow tonight.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said he had ordered the Highways Department to develop the M-Flow system to relieve traffic congestion at toll plazas. The department invited motorists to subscribe to the service and started to test the system in October last year. The department gradually improved the system which is finally ready for its full-scale operation at 10pm on Feb 15.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

