Toll Fees from Chalong Rat to Rama IX-I Toll Booths To Be Pegged for Another Year
BANGKOK (NNT) – The 10-baht reduction for expressway fees from the Chalong Rat through Rama IX-I toll booths will be maintained for another year, with the government’s effort to lessen the public’s burden as well as to encourage the use of expressway.
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Monday that as the subsidy was scheduled to end on December 31 this year, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) will continue extending the discount period to the end of next year (2022) by capping toll fees at 30 baht for four-wheelers, 50 baht for six to 10 wheelers, and 70 baht for vehicles with more than 10 wheels.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand