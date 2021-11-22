November 22, 2021

True, DTAC Merger Confirmed

25 seconds ago
dtac testing 5G at Never Stop Cafe

dtac testing 5G at Never Stop Cafe. Photo: dtac.




BANGKOK, Nov 22 (TNA) – Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group and Telenor Group announced the merger of True Corporation (True) pcl and Total Access Communication (DTAC) pcl and the new company will become a technology business which will also invest in startups.

Pending their restructuring, True and DTAC will proceed with their business operations as normal while speeding up processes for the merger including due diligences and approval from their directors and shareholders. CP and Telenor plan to have equal shares in the new company.

