PHANG-NGA, Nov 22 (TNA) – A community of about 300 Moken people on Koh Surin was isolated after 22 of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials of Khura Buri district conducted antigen tests in the community on Nov 21 and found positive results with the 22 islanders.

