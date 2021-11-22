Some hotels deceiving travellers with Thailand Pass packages









Some hotels are deceiving visitors from overseas, taking room reservations but omitting transport from the airport and Covid-testing, which means they must buy a new package on arrival or be rejected.

Apisamai Srirangson, a spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Monday that some hotels misled visitors and booked them only for the room.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

