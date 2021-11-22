Thai protest leader Rung Panusaya’s bail revoked in last year’s protest case









The Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) has announced, on Twitter, that the Criminal Court has revoked the bail of protest leader, Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul, in the lèse-majesté case of the September 19th protests last year where she called for reform of the monarchy and urged her followers to wear black.

Last week, Panusaya was denied bail for wearing a crop top, along with her fellow protest leaders, in a protest at a mall in Bangkok in December last year. This means she is being detained on two lèse-majesté cases, one being the September 19th protests and the “crop top” protest.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

