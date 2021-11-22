November 22, 2021

Thai protest leader Rung Panusaya’s bail revoked in last year’s protest case

1 hour ago TN
Land Rover outside Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok

Land Rover outside Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




The Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) has announced, on Twitter, that the Criminal Court has revoked the bail of protest leader, Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul, in the lèse-majesté case of the September 19th protests last year where she called for reform of the monarchy and urged her followers to wear black.

Last week, Panusaya was denied bail for wearing a crop top, along with her fellow protest leaders, in a protest at a mall in Bangkok in December last year. This means she is being detained on two lèse-majesté cases, one being the September 19th protests and the “crop top” protest.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Departures Entrance 5 at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok

Some hotels deceiving travellers with Thailand Pass packages

55 mins ago TN
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Prayut claims he is neither a dictator nor blind to the views of detractors

19 hours ago TN
COVID-19 Vaccination Site at The Mall Bangkapi, Bangkok

Government speeds up vaccination with aim to achieve 100 million administered doses by month’s end

20 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

dtac testing 5G at Never Stop Cafe

True, DTAC Merger Confirmed

3 mins ago TN
Surin Island National Park

Moken Community in Phang Nga Isolated for COVID Outbreak

11 mins ago TN
Departures Entrance 5 at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok

Some hotels deceiving travellers with Thailand Pass packages

55 mins ago TN
Land Rover outside Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok

Thai protest leader Rung Panusaya’s bail revoked in last year’s protest case

1 hour ago TN
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Prayut claims he is neither a dictator nor blind to the views of detractors

19 hours ago TN