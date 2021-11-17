November 17, 2021

Government satisfied with first 2 weeks of country reopening

5 mins ago TN
Koh Hong island in Krabi

Koh Hong island in Krabi. Photo: Pietro Motta / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Around 40,000 foreign visitors have already entered Thailand since the launch of a quarantine-free program for vaccinated travelers on 1 November.

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his satisfaction towards the outcome of the first two weeks of country reopening to foreign visitors.

Around 2,000-3,000 international travelers enter Thailand daily since the air border reopening on 1 November, with the cumulative number now standing at around 40,000. This figure includes all visitors in the Test and Go scheme, Sandbox programs, and travelers subject to quarantine at designated hotels.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

