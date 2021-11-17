Government satisfied with first 2 weeks of country reopening









BANGKOK (NNT) – Around 40,000 foreign visitors have already entered Thailand since the launch of a quarantine-free program for vaccinated travelers on 1 November.

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his satisfaction towards the outcome of the first two weeks of country reopening to foreign visitors.

Around 2,000-3,000 international travelers enter Thailand daily since the air border reopening on 1 November, with the cumulative number now standing at around 40,000. This figure includes all visitors in the Test and Go scheme, Sandbox programs, and travelers subject to quarantine at designated hotels.

