True, Dtac in talks over merger in Thailand
Norway-based Telenor and Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) are exploring a merger of their telecom units in Thailand, which could result in a new market leader in the country, overtaking current number one AIS, which has around a 44% share of the domestic market.
Telenor said, in a statement issued on Friday, that the potential deal would merge the telecom operations of Telenor’s Total Access Communication (Dtac) and CP Group’s True Corporation (True).
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
