True, Dtac in talks over merger in Thailand









Norway-based Telenor and Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) are exploring a merger of their telecom units in Thailand, which could result in a new market leader in the country, overtaking current number one AIS, which has around a 44% share of the domestic market.

Telenor said, in a statement issued on Friday, that the potential deal would merge the telecom operations of Telenor’s Total Access Communication (Dtac) and CP Group’s True Corporation (True).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

