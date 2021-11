A Thai construction worker died and another was injured after a structure collapsed during work on a new mass rapid transit line in northern Taiwan on Saturday.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said he had been informed of the incident in Sanxia district, New Taipei City, at noon on the same day.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

