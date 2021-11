Workers mixing concrete in a tub and pouring it with buckets in Trat Province. Photo: Khaosaming / Wikimedia commons.









Three workers were injured and trapped when part of a building under construction collapsed at Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin (RMUTR) in Nakhon Pathom on Thursday morning.

The new building is in the compound of the public university, which is on Phutthamonthon Sai 5 Road in tambon Salaya of Buddha Monthon district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

