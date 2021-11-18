November 18, 2021

Prayut wishes Thais happy, healthy Loy Krathong

1 hour ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha offering a speech during the Covid-19 pandemic

Prayut Chan-o-cha offering a speech during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister wishes Thai people a safe, happy, and healthy Loy Krathong festival, as people across the country are expected to come out and celebrate this special occasion.

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana today said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha encourages the organizers and participants of tomorrow’s Loy Krathong events to adhere to the Universal Protection guideline against COVID-19.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

