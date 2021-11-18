Prayut wishes Thais happy, healthy Loy Krathong
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister wishes Thai people a safe, happy, and healthy Loy Krathong festival, as people across the country are expected to come out and celebrate this special occasion.
Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana today said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha encourages the organizers and participants of tomorrow’s Loy Krathong events to adhere to the Universal Protection guideline against COVID-19.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
National News Bureau of Thailand