Bangkok City Hall Announces Loy Krathong Events
BANGKOK, Nov17 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will organize Loy Krathong float events at two locations on Nov 19-21 and open its 30 public parks for people to release their Krathong floats on the Loy Krathong day on Nov 19.
Deputy Bangkok governor Kriangyos Sudlabha said the two Loy Krathong events would be organized under the Rama VIII Bridge and along the Ong Ang Canal from 5pm on Nov 19-21.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!