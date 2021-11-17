November 17, 2021

Bangkok City Hall Announces Loy Krathong Events

1 hour ago
Artistic Krathongs for the Loy Krathong Festival in Thailand

Artistic Krathongs for the Loy Krathong Festival in Thailand. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




BANGKOK, Nov17 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will organize Loy Krathong float events at two locations on Nov 19-21 and open its 30 public parks for people to release their Krathong floats on the Loy Krathong day on Nov 19.

Deputy Bangkok governor Kriangyos Sudlabha said the two Loy Krathong events would be organized under the Rama VIII Bridge and along the Ong Ang Canal from 5pm on Nov 19-21.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

