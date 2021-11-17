Bangkok City Hall Announces Loy Krathong Events









BANGKOK, Nov17 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will organize Loy Krathong float events at two locations on Nov 19-21 and open its 30 public parks for people to release their Krathong floats on the Loy Krathong day on Nov 19.

Deputy Bangkok governor Kriangyos Sudlabha said the two Loy Krathong events would be organized under the Rama VIII Bridge and along the Ong Ang Canal from 5pm on Nov 19-21.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





