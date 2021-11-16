60 Thai workers falling victim to employment scam in Cambodia return home
SA KAEO (NNT) – Thai and Cambodian officials have successfully rescued 60 Thai workers forced to work at an online gambling call center in Cambodia. The workers safely arrived back in Thailand today and have been taken to a quarantine facility.
The 60 Thai workers who were victims of exploitation by their employers in Cambodia today safely returned to Thailand at Ban Klong Luk border crossing in Sa Kaeo, with the Royal Thai Police Assistant Commissioner General Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn welcoming back the workers at the border post.
The assistant police chief said these workers have requested assistance from Thai agencies for their rescue and repatriation, while the police’s preliminary investigation shows these workers are victims of job scams advertised on social media.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand