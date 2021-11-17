Cabinet approves new 2022 tourism campaign
The cabinet has approved a new tourist promotion campaign, “Visit Thailand Year 2022”, and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has formed a committee to oversee pandemic-related obstacles for the sector.
Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said the cabinet on Tuesday approved the ministry’s proposed campaign in line with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s target of reviving the tourism industry.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Chatrudee Theparat
BANGKOK POST