November 17, 2021

Cabinet approves new 2022 tourism campaign

22 mins ago TN
Tuk tuks waiting for customers in Chon Buri

Tuk tuks waiting for customers in Thailand. Photo: Thailand_becausewecan / Pixabay.




The cabinet has approved a new tourist promotion campaign, “Visit Thailand Year 2022”, and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has formed a committee to oversee pandemic-related obstacles for the sector.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said the cabinet on Tuesday approved the ministry’s proposed campaign in line with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s target of reviving the tourism industry.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chatrudee Theparat
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Koh Hong island in Krabi

Government satisfied with first 2 weeks of country reopening

7 mins ago TN
Interior of the Royal Thai Government house

Thais asked not to lose hope despite rejection by parliament of ‘People’s Constitution’ draft

19 mins ago TN
Thai Parliament, House of Representatives

Proposal to legalise porn, sex toys submitted to House Speaker

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Koh Hong island in Krabi

Government satisfied with first 2 weeks of country reopening

7 mins ago TN
Interior of the Royal Thai Government house

Thais asked not to lose hope despite rejection by parliament of ‘People’s Constitution’ draft

19 mins ago TN
Tuk tuks waiting for customers in Chon Buri

Cabinet approves new 2022 tourism campaign

22 mins ago TN
Artistic Krathongs for the Loy Krathong Festival in Thailand

Bangkok City Hall Announces Loy Krathong Events

1 hour ago TN
Thai Cambodian border crossing at Poipet

60 Thai workers falling victim to employment scam in Cambodia return home

1 day ago TN